TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

TFI International stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.11. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

