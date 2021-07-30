TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$146.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

