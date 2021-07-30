TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$146.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.
NYSE:TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
