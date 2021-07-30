Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THLLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thales has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68.

