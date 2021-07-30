The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.04. 8,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $641,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.