The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $29.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $29.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,245. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The AES by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.