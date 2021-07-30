The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,630. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

