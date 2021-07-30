The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BA opened at $231.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.11. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

