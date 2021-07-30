The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. 3,825,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

