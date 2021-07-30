The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 147,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

