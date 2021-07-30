The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

CHEF opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.