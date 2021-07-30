The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.
CHEF opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56.
In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
