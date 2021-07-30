The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.32

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$90.32 and last traded at C$90.11, with a volume of 14232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSG. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$82.31.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 in the last ninety days.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.