The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.32

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$90.32 and last traded at C$90.11, with a volume of 14232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSG. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$82.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 in the last ninety days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

