The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 91.6% in July

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

