The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €930.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €760.10 ($894.24) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €740.09.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.