The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

