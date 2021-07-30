The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.51 ($106.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €92.23. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

