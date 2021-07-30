The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 85.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in The Home Depot by 15.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

