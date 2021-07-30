The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.05. The Joint has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

