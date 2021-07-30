The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 37.1% in July

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 5,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

