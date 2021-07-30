The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Raised to $30.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

BATRK stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

