The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $47.03 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

