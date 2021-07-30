The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of PG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 266,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

