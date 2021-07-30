The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.83-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.62-79.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 billion.The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.80.

PG traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.97. 529,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

