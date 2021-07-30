The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 720 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Numis Securities lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

SGE stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 702.80 ($9.18). 1,154,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,813. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 680.09.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

