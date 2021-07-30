The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.08

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SAIN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.60). The stock had a trading volume of 381,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The Scottish American Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 412 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.73). The company has a market cap of £867.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

