The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

