The Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The Southern updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 5,143,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

