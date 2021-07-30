TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 56,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

