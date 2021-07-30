Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.66 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of TMO traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $535.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

