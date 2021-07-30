Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $104.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.