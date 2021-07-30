ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDUP. Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TDUP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

