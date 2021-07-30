Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 837.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.