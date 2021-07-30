Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07.

