Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 224,443 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.