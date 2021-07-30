Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $37.35 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

