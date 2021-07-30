Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.70 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

