Tompkins Financial Corp Has $51,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -138.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

