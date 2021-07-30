Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.