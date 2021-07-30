Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

TPZEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

