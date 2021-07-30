Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

