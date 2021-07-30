Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TACYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Total Access Communication Public has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.26.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

