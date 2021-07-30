Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TACYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Total Access Communication Public has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.26.
About Total Access Communication Public
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.