TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

TTE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 141,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,854. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.34%.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

