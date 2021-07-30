TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,854. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

