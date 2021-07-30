TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,854. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
