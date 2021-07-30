TouchCon Price Hits $0.0007 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $74,862.90 and $37,075.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

