Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

TSE:TOU opened at C$34.74 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$13.13 and a one year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

