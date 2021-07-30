Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWER remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

