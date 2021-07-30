Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TWER remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.
Towerstream Company Profile
