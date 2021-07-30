TownSquare Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.