TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $412.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

