TPI Composites Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 13.6% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

