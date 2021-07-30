Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,061 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,940% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 4,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,672. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

