Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 342

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trainline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.15. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Brian McBride bought 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.